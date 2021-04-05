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Disrupting The Corporate Cultural Hegemony
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110 views • April 05, 2021
In this captivating panel that includes 5 very very different kinds of creatives, we tackle the current issue around corporatized and controlled media, art and culture and how all humans can use their creative abilities to disrupt and counter the homogenous cultural climate that is currently growing.
Each speaker is currently working on projects that are disrupting this paradigm in very unique ways that we hope will both inspire and educate our summit attendees to get out there and make their mark creatively!
Each speaker is currently working on projects that are disrupting this paradigm in very unique ways that we hope will both inspire and educate our summit attendees to get out there and make their mark creatively!
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