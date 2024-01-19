My first candidate interview…can Congress make a difference?

Brooke McGowan is a lifelong conservative activist running for office to be a change agent, Brooke is seeking justice for Covid murders, justice for the January 6 political prisoners, and wants to force transparency and make government the servant rather than master. Her platform is broad and covers many concerns most Americans are feeling. Endorsed by various parties from Patriot General Flynn to pro-life evangelist Flip Benham, Brooke is certain she is called for such a time as this, and win or lose, she will always stand up for the forgotten American and fight back!

