Harry Smith takes one of his favourite hymns, 'Go Forth And Tell', and turns it into a sermon call to go into all the world and share the good news of Jesus' resurrection and the free gift of eternal life for all who believe. Christians are privileged to be Christ's ambassadors of reconciliation to the world that remains unsaved. The harvest draws near: will you Go Forth And Tell?





Chartridge Mission Church was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.





Recorded on Sunday, 29th June 2025.





