Robert Kennedy Jr on criminal ivermectin prohibition

"I don't look into Anthony Fauci's head. I don't look into Bill Gates's head. I don't say he did this because he was greedy or because he was manipulative I just lay out what they did and the story speaks for itself. And you know it's a story of really of people involved in really terrible terrible, immoral, homicidal, criminal behavior. A position of government that he had for fifty years without any election, to clamp down these totalitarian controls that were not science based and that everybody now admits There was no science In fact yesterday, the chief attorney for FDA admitted that there was no reason to discourage people from taking ivermectin. Ivermectin was a was a very very devastating cure for COVID it literally obliterated COVID. And you know by depriving people of ivermectin many people millions of people around the globe died. And they didn't need to. There were cures for COVID from day one and very effective cures. And but they didn't want that. They wanted the vaccine only. And it was a rule there's a rule a you know a little known federal rule, that they were they were all aware of, which said that you cannot issue an emergency use authorization for vaccine if there is an existing remedy that has already been approved for any use. The whole vaccine project would have fallen apart. They couldn't have done it. And so they decided that they were going to pretend that there was no cure except for the vaccine. And they gave people a product that was not properly tested. And then now, we have a whole generation of kids that has myocarditis these terrible heart problems in young athletic boys, you're seeing so many kids now drop dead on playing fields. Right and that we never saw anything like this before. On average it was I think twenty nine a month globally athletes who died on the field. And we were getting down to hundreds a month now. There still has to be a reckoning. The mainstream media hasn't caught up with this science. But the science is out there now and it's devastating."