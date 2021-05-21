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GOOD NEWS FOR THE JABBED! IF YOU GET THE VAX YOU HAVE A 1% LESS CHANCE OF GETTING COVID SAYS CDC
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180 views • May 21, 2021
Be if you take into mind that they have lied about every single thing concerning this fraud in the first place...I would estimate that if you take the 95% efficacy rate they talk about with it, knowing that the devil reverses everything in his lies, it most likely means you have an increased chance of around 95% of getting Covid. That would explain why the so called vaxxed are getting Covid all over again. So if you get the jab...your screwed.
Source: Death Angel and the Del Bigtree on the Highwire
Source: Death Angel and the Del Bigtree on the Highwire
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