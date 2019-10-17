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When Dems & Venezuela Say “Minimum Wage” They Mean It — Literally
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190 views • October 17, 2019
Venezuela takes a page from the Democrats’ preferred economic policy, raising minimum wage. The Central America socialists just raised the minimum wage by 275% so everything’s going to be fine now, right? Just ask Target employees how the minimum wage increase is working for them
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