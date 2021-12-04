PATRIOTIC WEEKLY REVIEW - WITH ADAM GREEN

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MarkCollett
Episode 134 of Patriotic Weekly Review with special guest Adam Green as well as regular contributor No White Guilt.
Patriotic Weekly Review is a news and entertainment talk show. Opinions, thoughts, and views of guests/hosts do not necessarily represent the opinions, thoughts, and views of all hosts, and their appearance on this channel does not constitute sympathy, agreement, or endorsement of said opinions, thoughts, and views.
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Adam Green
Gab: https://gab.com/Know_More_News
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/know-more-news/
No White Guilt
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkY8CvV8WQFe87CZGmvuYHA
Website: http://nowhiteguilt.org/
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over