InfoWars - TOO HORRIBLE TO BELIEVE! DHS Whistleblower Exposes Biden Admin's Sex Trafficking of 85K Plus Children in MUST SEE NEW TESTIMONY! - 12-04-2023
Published 18 hours ago

Whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas of https://twitter.com/TruthTrench joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the Biden Admin's child sex trafficking nightmare border policy.

https://truthtrench.org/defendthechildren/

