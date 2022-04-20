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【419 5th anniversary】04/19/2022 Although there are traitors in Taiwan, the Whistleblowers’ Movement and the world are protecting it. Mr. Miles Guo will share intel with the west about the whereabouts of the CCP’s submarines to help them destroy the submarines with underwater lasers.