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David Crowley's (R.I.P) 'GRAY STATE' Official Concept Trailer #1 [16.06.2013]
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31 views • August 12, 2021
10/4/2016 Nicholson1968: DID FREEMASON ELITE MURDER DAVID CROWLEY?
The movie "Gray state" is not the original movie that David crowley intended to put out, it was reworked after his Death.
But why.. Could it be that it was to close to the Truth and not the normal propaganda put out by the Big budget controlled studios!
Watch at the end for The clue that is found in his original trailer!
https://www.nicholson1968.com/nicholson1968s-post/did-freemason-elite-murder-david-crowley
--
This is an independently produced concept trailer. We achieved our initial financial goals for the project - view the results at http://www.indiegogo.com/graystatemovie. For additional details on where the project is now, visit http://www.graystatemovie.com.
GRAY STATE SYNOPSIS
The world reels with the turmoil of war, geological disaster, and economic collapse, while Americans continue to submerge themselves in illusions of safety and immunity. While rights are sold for security, the federal government, swollen with power, begins a systematic takeover of liberty in order to bring about a New World Order.
Americans, quarantined to militarized districts, become a population ripe for tyrannical control.
Fearmongering, terrorism, police state, martial law, war, arrest, internment, hunger, oppression, violence, resistance -- these are the new terms by which Americans define their existence. Neighbor is turned against neighbor as the value of the dollar plunges to zero, food supplies are depleted, and everyone is a terror suspect. There are arrests. Disappearances. Bio attacks. Public executions of those even suspected of dissent. Even rumors of concentration camps on American soil.
This is the backdrop to an unfolding story of resistance. American militias prepare for guerilla warfare. There are mass defections from the military as true Patriots attempt to rally around the Constitution and defend liberty, preparing a national insurgency against federal forces, knowing full well this will be the last time in history the oppressed will be capable of organized resistance.
It is a time of transition, of shifting alliance, of mass awakening and mass execution. It is an impending storm, an iron-gray morning that puts into effect decades of over-comfort and complacency, and Americans wake up to an occupied homeland. It is a time of lists -- black list, white list, and those still caught in the middle, those who risk physical death for their free will and those who sell their souls to maintain their idle thoughts and easy comforts. It is in this Gray State that the perpetuation of human freedom will be contested, or crushed.
Is it the near future, or is it the present?
The Gray State is coming - by consent or conquest.
This is battlefield USA (and the World)
Watch in 720HD for best quality.
Watch a higher quality version of this trailer at Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/46700540 (Sorry, we couldn’t find that page!)
http://www.graystatemovie.com
http://www.facebook.com/graystatemovie
--
1,462 views Jun 16, 2013
Közel-Kelet Jelene
422 subscribers
https://youtu.be/UgWGNAD_f0U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCreLPgyDWLl9YdG5R3TYcRw
The movie "Gray state" is not the original movie that David crowley intended to put out, it was reworked after his Death.
But why.. Could it be that it was to close to the Truth and not the normal propaganda put out by the Big budget controlled studios!
Watch at the end for The clue that is found in his original trailer!
https://www.nicholson1968.com/nicholson1968s-post/did-freemason-elite-murder-david-crowley
--
This is an independently produced concept trailer. We achieved our initial financial goals for the project - view the results at http://www.indiegogo.com/graystatemovie. For additional details on where the project is now, visit http://www.graystatemovie.com.
GRAY STATE SYNOPSIS
The world reels with the turmoil of war, geological disaster, and economic collapse, while Americans continue to submerge themselves in illusions of safety and immunity. While rights are sold for security, the federal government, swollen with power, begins a systematic takeover of liberty in order to bring about a New World Order.
Americans, quarantined to militarized districts, become a population ripe for tyrannical control.
Fearmongering, terrorism, police state, martial law, war, arrest, internment, hunger, oppression, violence, resistance -- these are the new terms by which Americans define their existence. Neighbor is turned against neighbor as the value of the dollar plunges to zero, food supplies are depleted, and everyone is a terror suspect. There are arrests. Disappearances. Bio attacks. Public executions of those even suspected of dissent. Even rumors of concentration camps on American soil.
This is the backdrop to an unfolding story of resistance. American militias prepare for guerilla warfare. There are mass defections from the military as true Patriots attempt to rally around the Constitution and defend liberty, preparing a national insurgency against federal forces, knowing full well this will be the last time in history the oppressed will be capable of organized resistance.
It is a time of transition, of shifting alliance, of mass awakening and mass execution. It is an impending storm, an iron-gray morning that puts into effect decades of over-comfort and complacency, and Americans wake up to an occupied homeland. It is a time of lists -- black list, white list, and those still caught in the middle, those who risk physical death for their free will and those who sell their souls to maintain their idle thoughts and easy comforts. It is in this Gray State that the perpetuation of human freedom will be contested, or crushed.
Is it the near future, or is it the present?
The Gray State is coming - by consent or conquest.
This is battlefield USA (and the World)
Watch in 720HD for best quality.
Watch a higher quality version of this trailer at Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/46700540 (Sorry, we couldn’t find that page!)
http://www.graystatemovie.com
http://www.facebook.com/graystatemovie
--
1,462 views Jun 16, 2013
Közel-Kelet Jelene
422 subscribers
https://youtu.be/UgWGNAD_f0U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCreLPgyDWLl9YdG5R3TYcRw
Keywords
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