Anthony Fauci 'Has A Lot To Answer for'

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https://gnews.org/post/p1d1ia4f3
08/23/2022 Menzies Research Centre Executive Director Nick Cater: Fauci got a lot to answer for many of the things we now recognize as overkill and mistake that started in his office, and were driven by him and spread around the world. he will come out of this very, very badly