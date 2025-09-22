BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Israel Plotting False Flag on US Soil to Cover Up Charlie Kirk Assassination and Ignite War
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
293 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
382 views • 1 day ago

The warning is clear: intel reports say a staged attack is on the horizon, one so massive it could make 9/11 look like a dress rehearsal.

 

Israel’s blueprint is simple: unleash terror on American soil, blame it on a convenient enemy, and watch public opinion swing back in their favor overnight. Support skyrockets. Propaganda goes into overdrive. War drums start beating. And meanwhile, the architects of the plan tighten their grip on power.

 

After the Kirk assassination, Netanyahu and the globalist elite are desperate. US support is collapsing. Their backs are against the wall. And now they’re reaching for their oldest weapon — the false flag.

 

 

 

Tags: Charlie Kirk, Kirk assassination, Israel, False Flag, 911, Netanyahu, Benjamin Netanyahu, US, Trump, Assassination, intel, staged attack, blueprint, unleash terror, terror, American soil, Propaganda, War drums, War, architects, globalist elite, global elites, US support


Keywords
trumpfalse flagterroruspropagandaintelisraelwar911netanyahubenjamin netanyahucharlie kirkassassinationstaged attackus supportblueprintarchitectswar drumsglobalist eliteglobal elitesamerican soilkirk assassinationunleash terror
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy