Iranian Parliament, on Islamic Republic National Day - Hamidreza Hajibabaei, Deputy Speaker

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Hamidreza Hajibabaei, Deputy Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, on Islamic Republic National Day:
"Iran today is stronger and more renowned than it was a month ago."
He says America's own aggression handed Iran control of the Strait of Hormuz and that after this war, Iran is now one of the great international powers.
"This was their last attempt."