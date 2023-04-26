Create New Account
Hot air balloon RISES over Mexico City and Catches Fire over the pyramids
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
Saturday, April 01, 2023

Saturday, April 01, 2023, in the morning hours. a hot air balloon catches fire and collapses in Teotihuacan, 2 people are reportedly dead. The events occurred this morning in the vicinity of the Pyramid of the Sun and the area was cordoned off.

When We say that the gift of air travel is revoked... it's best to stay on the ground. I really don't think there is a better way of explaining it.

If people don't want OUR Blessing for things to run SMOOTHLY, then they can have EVERY CURSE NOT mentioned in the Bible, instead. We really aren't that fussy.

News Story

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

godtestimonypyramidsrevelationschapter 11catches firemexico citythe two witnessesriseshot air balloontestimonyofthetwowitnesses

