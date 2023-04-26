Hot air balloon RISES over Mexico City and Catches Fire over the pyramids

Saturday, April 01, 2023, in the morning hours. a hot air balloon catches fire and collapses in Teotihuacan, 2 people are reportedly dead. The events occurred this morning in the vicinity of the Pyramid of the Sun and the area was cordoned off.
When We say that the gift of air travel is revoked... it's best to stay on the ground. I really don't think there is a better way of explaining it.
If people don't want OUR Blessing for things to run SMOOTHLY, then they can have EVERY CURSE NOT mentioned in the Bible, instead. We really aren't that fussy.
We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.