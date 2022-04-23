COVID Vaccines Are Killing People of Color, Blacks, Latinos, and Indigenous People

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04/19/2022 Vaccines are killing people of color, blacks, Latinos, and indigenous people at about two times the rate of white Americans. A list of myocarditis warnings is on CDC’s website for both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but there is no mention that myocarditis could lead to death, Just days after getting their second COVID-19 vaccine, two teenage boys died in their sleep. It adds to a body of evidence that confirms Pfizer’s vaccine can be lethal to children.