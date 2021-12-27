© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Updates the Ten Commandments Eight
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • December 27, 2021
VoiceAmerica Show #8
Description: Creator Updates the Ten Commandments
Did divine prophecy end with the Scriptures? What are good principles for living in today’s modern complex world? How does one live on a divine path? What are our responsibilities to ourselves and to others, to truly meet divine expectations? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator has updated the Ten Commandments of old with a fascinating new set of Ten Divine Principles for Living. Join us as we share these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Creator Updates the Ten Commandments
Did divine prophecy end with the Scriptures? What are good principles for living in today’s modern complex world? How does one live on a divine path? What are our responsibilities to ourselves and to others, to truly meet divine expectations? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator has updated the Ten Commandments of old with a fascinating new set of Ten Divine Principles for Living. Join us as we share these life-changing revelations!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.