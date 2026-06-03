Russian destroying a concealed container drone launcher mounted inside semi-truck

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Ukraine has been launching long-range drones from concealed container launchers mounted inside civilian trucks. Russia's 50th "Varyag" Brigade released footage destroying one such system.
Ukraine formalized this tactic in 2023, when the first "Yanvar" drones were launched from container units hidden in civilian trucks.
Today's FP-1 and FP-2 strikes on St. Petersburg, timed to coincide with SPIEF and entering Russian airspace from the Baltics, were launched using exactly these systems. This is why Russian forces have been actively hitting truck depots in Ukrainian border regions.
A civilian truck crossing a border raises no flags. It parks. It waits. Then it fires. Given that today's drones transited the Baltics, the question of whether such systems are already positioned inside Estonia, Latvia, or Lithuania is not hypothetical.