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FULL SHOW: Biden DOJ Demands Access To Arizona Election Audit As Democrats Sue To Stop Signature Verification
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20 views • May 07, 2021
A special in-studio guest starts the broadcast with us, CEO of Centner Academy in Miami, Florida, Leila Centner. She discusses why she refuses to force students to wear a mask and why she’s more worried about vaccinated people being with her students and shedding whatever is in that vaccine. She’s been such a pioneer in this fight that the media and the Biden Administration is attacking her. Owen also rants on the racism and murder being perpetuated by the left. Politicians continue to rub the American taxpayer government purse and get away with it.
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