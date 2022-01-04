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Anna De Buisseret Serves Notice Of Criminal Liability On UK Covid Vaccinators Under Nuremberg Code
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354 views • January 04, 2022
UK LAWYERS SERVE NOTICES OF LIABILITY ON COVID VACCINATORS WHO ADMINISTER SHOTS WITHOUT OBTAINING FULL INFORMED CONSENT
HOME / COVID-19 VACCINES, PCR TESTS & MASKS / UK LAWYERS SERVE NOTICES OF LIABILITY ON COVID VACCINATORS WHO ADMINISTER SHOTS WITHOUT OBTAINING FULL INFORMED CONSENT
UK Lawyers Serve Notices of Liability on COVID Vaccinators Who Administer Shots Without Obtaining Full Informed Consent
by Mordechai Sones, America’s Frontline Doctors
July 11, 2021
UK attorney Anna de Buisseret today announced serving Notices of Liability on COVID-19 clinics and individuals administering the experimental biological agent known as the “COVID-19 vaccine” without obtaining fully informed consent, freely given in accordance with the Nuremberg Code and UK and International law.
“COVID jabs are experimental and still in phase 3 clinical trials,” de Buisseret explained. “The Nuremberg Code therefore applies. The injector MUST obtain the individuals fully informed consent freely given. All MATERIAL RISKS must be made clear to them and an individual risk assessment conducted.”
De Buisseret said among those served is Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England, UK government’s Chief Medical Advisor, and head of the public health profession Professor Chris Whitty.
MIRRORED from - https://www.bitchute.com/video/AYvCetnuH5aG/
In April, Doctors for COVID Ethics served Notices of Liability for COVID-19 vaccine harms and deaths on all European Parliament Members.
https://truthcomestolight.com/uk-lawyers-serve-notices-of-liability-on-covid-vaccinators-who-administer-shots-without-obtaining-full-informed-consent/
HOME / COVID-19 VACCINES, PCR TESTS & MASKS / UK LAWYERS SERVE NOTICES OF LIABILITY ON COVID VACCINATORS WHO ADMINISTER SHOTS WITHOUT OBTAINING FULL INFORMED CONSENT
UK Lawyers Serve Notices of Liability on COVID Vaccinators Who Administer Shots Without Obtaining Full Informed Consent
by Mordechai Sones, America’s Frontline Doctors
July 11, 2021
UK attorney Anna de Buisseret today announced serving Notices of Liability on COVID-19 clinics and individuals administering the experimental biological agent known as the “COVID-19 vaccine” without obtaining fully informed consent, freely given in accordance with the Nuremberg Code and UK and International law.
“COVID jabs are experimental and still in phase 3 clinical trials,” de Buisseret explained. “The Nuremberg Code therefore applies. The injector MUST obtain the individuals fully informed consent freely given. All MATERIAL RISKS must be made clear to them and an individual risk assessment conducted.”
De Buisseret said among those served is Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England, UK government’s Chief Medical Advisor, and head of the public health profession Professor Chris Whitty.
MIRRORED from - https://www.bitchute.com/video/AYvCetnuH5aG/
In April, Doctors for COVID Ethics served Notices of Liability for COVID-19 vaccine harms and deaths on all European Parliament Members.
https://truthcomestolight.com/uk-lawyers-serve-notices-of-liability-on-covid-vaccinators-who-administer-shots-without-obtaining-full-informed-consent/
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