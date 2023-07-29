Maria Zeee & Dr. Richard Amerling: Doctors Need to Stand Against the WHO NOW!!!

Dr. Richard Amerling from The Wellness Company joins Maria Zeee to discuss medical censorship and tyranny, declaring doctors must rise up and stand against the WHO now, otherwise we face a very dark future. Dr. Amerling also discusses a better way forward for the medical profession and all of humanity.
