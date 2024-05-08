FAMOUS DJ WITH CANCER KILLED BY VAX POISON INDUCED CANCER

bootcamp





He was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. That means he got the poison early, before the general population. People with preexisting conditions get first access to the poisoning. That's like pouring gasoline on a fire. There are photos of him still wearing a mask in late 2023. He probably got most if not all of the recommended boosters. He made a music video called the "Social Distance Slide." Not nearly as popular as his huge hit, the "Cha Cha Slide." Rest in peace Casper Perry aka DJ Casper aka William Perry Jr. aka Mr. C the Slide Man





