BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT BOLSONARO SAYS NO TO MANDATORY VACCINATIONS! **

** Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Blasts Pfizer for Shirking Liability Amidst Frenzied COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

- Big League Politics, Shane Trejo – 18/Dec/2020

** Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is refusing a COVID-19 vaccine, citing liability concerns for his skepticism of the experimental shots prepared by monolithic pharmaceutical corporations for profit.

He made the point in colorful terms, singling out the Big Pharma giant, Pfizer, as a vaccine maker that is benefiting from liability waivers.

“In the Pfizer contract it’s very clear: ‘we’re not responsible for any side effects.’ If you turn into a crocodile, it’s your problem,” Bolsonaro said on Thursday.

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“If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it,” he added, calling out the vaccine manufacturers.

Bolsonaro has vowed to make COVID-19 vaccines free for the people Brazil, but he refuses to make them compulsory and does not plan to ever take one, which has enraged technocrats urging blind compliance.

“It will be available for everyone that wants it. But me, I won’t get vaccinated,” Bolsonaro said.

“Some people say I’m giving a bad example. But to the imbeciles, to the idiots that say this, I tell them I’ve already caught the virus, I have the antibodies, so why get vaccinated?” the Brazilian president remarked.

While the fake news media and worshipers of authority may scoff at Bolsonaro for his candid remarks, the facts back him up his skepticism of Big Pharma’s objectives.

Big League Politics has reported on how vaccine makers like Pfizer and Moderna will not be compelled to provide damages for the horrific side effects of their rushed, experimental shots:

The US government has granted Pfizer and Moderna immunity from liability in case people develop severe side effects from their COVID-19 vaccines.

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act allows the Department of Health and Human Services to provide liability immunity for “certain medical countermeasures,” such as vaccines, except in cases of “willful misconduct.”

According to CNBC, someone who develops severe side effects from a COVID-19 vaccine can neither sue the FDA for authorizing the vaccine, nor one’s employer for mandating it.

And although it is theoretically possible to receive money from the government to cover lost wages and out-of-pocket medical expenses following “irreparable harm” from a vaccine, only 29 claims—6 percent of all claims—have received compensation over the past decade.

In short, don’t count on compensation for a COVID-19 vaccine gone wrong. And don’t count on seeing any of those “you may be entitled to financial compensation” commercials for it either…

A significant chunk of the American populace still claims that they’re not willing to take the vaccine, so it will be intriguing to see how this situation develops and if the vaccine becomes either mandatory de jure or de facto.

President Donald Trump should take a cue from the “Trump of the Tropics” and start telling the truth about the COVID-19 vaccines he has pushed for.