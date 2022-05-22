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Now a Global Cooking Oil Shortage What Is Going On Here ?
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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142 views • May 22, 2022
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Global cooking oil shortages now include Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil, Olive Oil, Canola Oil with areas of the western USA and Canada to have frost over newly emerged plants. This will drive already record high wheat prices even higher.


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agriculturegrand solar minimumdavid dubyneadapt 2030economy foodeconomic cyclescooking oil shortage globallyolive oil shortagesunflower oil shortageplam oil shortageindonesian palm oil exportsfertilizer shortage globallyusa farm planting reportplanting intension usa farmers 2022wheat harvest reportwheat planting usawheat planting report usanational sunflower associationvegetable oil pricesreplacing cooking oils
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