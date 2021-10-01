Your Invitation to Join the MantisX AmbGun Group

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Bonus MantisX Benchmark shootout between Sig P365XL, HK VP9, Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP, Mossberg MC2c, KelTec PF9.
MantisX
https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=ml&;ti=964145&pw=286681
AmbGun Group on MantisX
https://train.mantisx.com/groups/ambgun
How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK
Point Shooting
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc
AmbGun MantisX10 Elite playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7HAkuUOAd2MSluxJ2CGD77
Mossberg MC2c - Slim, Safe, Efficient. Best 9mm for 2020 Buyers?
https://youtu.be/-SRbHlBD-wA
Sig P365 XL and Shield RMSc
https://youtu.be/6yf-VNoJRHs
Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP - Gain of Function (part 1)
https://youtu.be/L5jtiu3ZjYg
Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP - Hex Wasp vs Shield SMSc - Gain of Function (part 2)
https://youtu.be/Gp97mz4-Sxk
Why the Kel-Tec PF9 is my CCW instead of the Ambidextral PPQ
https://youtu.be/LlKHXoDrXeI
HK VP9 - Ambidextral Gunfighter Review
https://youtu.be/Foc79t_Niq0
HK VP9 2020
https://youtu.be/-87PNkqJqhE
Chapter
0:00 Invitation
0:30 Create Account
0:46 Join Group
1:36 My Data
2:25 My History
2:39 Group Goal
2:54 Firearms Data
3:50 Earn Patches
4:24 Sig P365
6:25 HK VP9
8:34 Mossberg MC2c
10:37 Hellcat RDP
12:29 KelTec PF9
14:39 Rankings