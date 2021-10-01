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Your Invitation to Join the MantisX AmbGun Group
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30 views • October 01, 2021
Join the MantisX AmbGun Group for free. The group's goal is to encourage full, ambidextrous operation of firearms, point shooting, and dry fire practice using the MantisX10.

Bonus MantisX Benchmark shootout between Sig P365XL, HK VP9, Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP, Mossberg MC2c, KelTec PF9.

MantisX
https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=ml&;ti=964145&pw=286681

AmbGun Group on MantisX
https://train.mantisx.com/groups/ambgun

How to Become an Ambidextral Gunfighter
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM4PGhm-vNuo_ca8rduMjtIK

Point Shooting
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7EAKRL73l0wmMT2ivTATuc

AmbGun MantisX10 Elite playlist
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVlCoEE1rzM7HAkuUOAd2MSluxJ2CGD77

Mossberg MC2c - Slim, Safe, Efficient. Best 9mm for 2020 Buyers?
https://youtu.be/-SRbHlBD-wA

Sig P365 XL and Shield RMSc
https://youtu.be/6yf-VNoJRHs

Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP - Gain of Function (part 1)
https://youtu.be/L5jtiu3ZjYg

Springfield Armory Hellcat RDP - Hex Wasp vs Shield SMSc - Gain of Function (part 2)
https://youtu.be/Gp97mz4-Sxk

Why the Kel-Tec PF9 is my CCW instead of the Ambidextral PPQ
https://youtu.be/LlKHXoDrXeI

HK VP9 - Ambidextral Gunfighter Review
https://youtu.be/Foc79t_Niq0

HK VP9 2020
https://youtu.be/-87PNkqJqhE


Chapter
0:00 Invitation
0:30 Create Account
0:46 Join Group
1:36 My Data
2:25 My History
2:39 Group Goal
2:54 Firearms Data
3:50 Earn Patches
4:24 Sig P365
6:25 HK VP9
8:34 Mossberg MC2c
10:37 Hellcat RDP
12:29 KelTec PF9
14:39 Rankings
Keywords
invitationdry firehellcatpf9mc2cmantisxp365xl
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