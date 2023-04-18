Storing and Protecting Knowledge - Round Table w/ Mark Kulacz and Gabriel

Mark Kulacz of Housatonic Live and Gabriel of Libre Solutions Network join Mathew Crawford and Liam Sturgess to dig into how to save, store and protect information and vital research materials in the era of citizen journalism.

Visit Mark at http://housatonicits.com/

Visit Gabriel at https://libresolutions.network/

---

Visit us at https://www.RoundingtheEarth.com

Join our Locals community for supporters-only content: https://roundingtheearth.locals.com/

Subscribe to Rounding the Earth on Substack: https://roundingtheearth.substack.com/

Follow us on all our platforms:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1718605

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@RoundingtheEarth:8

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/RoundingtheEarth

Sovren: https://sovren.media/u/roundingtheearth/

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roundingtheearth/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roundingtheearth

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/RoundEarthClub/

Visit the Campfire Wiki: https://www.campfire.wiki/