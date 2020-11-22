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Operation Warp Speed Vaccine being Praised & Pushed by Conservatives!!?
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136 views • November 22, 2020
People within the Trump Administration & Conservative News Media who were once against Vaccinations are now All Pushing for Vaccines!!?
Here is the link:
Operation Warp Speed Militarized the Vaccine Companies!!
https://www.brighteon.com/c8b84496-325f-48fd-91a4-ba8f5a5ae661
Here is the link:
Operation Warp Speed Militarized the Vaccine Companies!!
https://www.brighteon.com/c8b84496-325f-48fd-91a4-ba8f5a5ae661
Keywords
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