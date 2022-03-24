THE TRUST GAME: EPISODE 5 - “WHO HOLDS THE GOLD MAKES THE RULES”

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TruthstreamMedia
In the tumultuous 1920s-30s, depression set in; FDR seized power and gold; bank functions were nationalized; dollars rebuilt Europe; and the stage set for the next world war. Full series available right now at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame/ ...
Full series available right now at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame/ ...
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