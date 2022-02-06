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Secret Story - The PROTOCOLS of the LEARNED ELDERS of ZION - 1903 - Audiobook
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67 views • February 06, 2022
The following is from Britannica. The document was purported to be a report of a series of 24 (in other versions, 27) meetings held at Basel, Switzerland, in 1897, at the time of the first Zionist congress. There Jews and Freemasons were said to have made plans to disrupt Christian civilization and erect a world state under their joint rule. Liberalism and socialism were to be the means of subverting Christendom; if subversion failed, all the capitals of Europe were to be sabotaged.......
Of course it was said to be a forgery and not true. Sure sounds familiar......
Of course it was said to be a forgery and not true. Sure sounds familiar......
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