Ukrainian Power Outages, the US 101st Airborne, and Russia's Next Big Move

Update on Russian operations against Ukraine for October 23, 2022

- Russian missile and drone strikes continue targeting and crippling Ukraine's power grid,

- Ukraine is attempting to target a major dam at Nova Kakhkovka to flood the Dnieper River and disrupt Russian supply lines to Kherson city;

- Western analysts admit Ukraine is in a critical situation and risks being completely cut off from its Western sponsors;

- The US is putting pieces in place to set up a buffer zone in Ukraine to prevent Russian forces from taking western Ukraine and perhaps even Odesa to prevent what's left of Ukraine from becoming landlocked.

References:

BBC - Ukraine war: Russia air strikes target more power facilities:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-63357393



CBS News - The U.S. Army's 101st Airborne is practicing for war with Russia just miles from Ukraine's border:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/ukraine-news-russia-us-army-101st-airborne-nato-war-games-romania/

19FortyFive Could Russia Try To Take Kyiv Again? The War In Ukraine Is Far From Over:

https://www.19fortyfive.com/2022/10/could-russia-try-to-take-kyiv-again-the-war-in-ukraine-is-far-from-over/

