The memes don't stop - Zelensky & Scholtz celebrating his visit, since over 2 years & bringing €650m in military aid
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
179 views • 4 months ago

The memes don't stop

Via @snicklink3000 

Olaf Scholz has met the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an unannounced visit to Kyiv that was his first since the early months of full-scale war as he sought to reassure Ukraine of German support. 

The German chancellor announced a military aid package worth €650m (£540m) during the trip amid doubts over his Ukraine policy at home and uncertainty over the upcoming presidency of Donald Trump and what it may mean for the war in Ukraine. 

Adding: 

💰🇺🇦The US does not plan to allocate $24 billion to Ukraine. 

This was stated by the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson. According to him, the House of Representatives "does not plan" to consider Biden's request for $24 billion to help Ukraine and replenish the reserves of the Armed Forces. 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
