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Thought Criminal Dave Chappelle Faces Down Leftist Control Freaks, And They Flip!
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166 views • September 03, 2019
Dave Chappelle’s new politically incorrect Netflix special is being panned by “critics” yet is loved by the general public, illustrating once again how Americans are sick of being lectured by woke idiots about what they’re allowed to laugh at.
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