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JEFF GREEN - PRESENTATION ON THE TRUE NATURE OF VIRUSES - ORIGINALLY UPLOADED APRIL 1, 2020 ON YT
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107 views • August 06, 2021
Jeff Green - Presentation on the True Nature of Viruses
Video has been removed from YouTube due to 'Medical Misinformation'. Originally posted April 1, 2020.
Transcription: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HLmoIy62vLmWIh77NE_Gvs2ZY34VVDf4/view
Website: https://virusesarenotcontagious.com/
Interview with Alana Fournet - Intentional Health for Women:
https://youtu.be/hChT-Qgr7v0
https://www.intentionalhealthforwomen.com/theviralmisconception
Link to written interview: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1C6SGlzdYG4fZ7o0CkcHHecOA4EWmhePH
Video has been removed from YouTube due to 'Medical Misinformation'. Originally posted April 1, 2020.
Transcription: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1HLmoIy62vLmWIh77NE_Gvs2ZY34VVDf4/view
Website: https://virusesarenotcontagious.com/
Interview with Alana Fournet - Intentional Health for Women:
https://youtu.be/hChT-Qgr7v0
https://www.intentionalhealthforwomen.com/theviralmisconception
Link to written interview: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1C6SGlzdYG4fZ7o0CkcHHecOA4EWmhePH
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