BREAKING POINT - Episode 1 - Financial Collapse - Brighteon Documentary

Episode 1 of the 12-part Breaking Point documentary series from Brighteon.com and Mike Adams. This episode covers financial collapse and features top currency and finance experts. More episodes will be posted at Brighteon.com and other video platforms at the rate of about one each week.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.