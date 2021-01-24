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Bidens' 1987 Presidential Run Derailed by His Lies + Plagiarism
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172 views • January 24, 2021
This video shows the frequent times Joe was caught using other peoples' speeches as his own. It get worse. He lied to the public about his college grades, top half of his class, three degrees, etc....all lies in which he was caught. 1987 was a period when MSM reporters actually reported real news. This video could be a lesson for todays' reporters.
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