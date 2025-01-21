Does Tom Homan Have The Stones To Raid Indian Tech Companies In The U.S. ?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
725,000 7.25 Lakh illegal Indians In Fear Of Deportation As President Trump Makes Historic White House Comeback. How Many Are Working In Indian Tech Companies In The U.S. In Open Violation Of The Law ? Will Indian Tech Companies Be Held Accountable For Harboring Indian Illegals ?
https://x.com/InfoWarsXBand/status/1881741862354002165
#MagaCivilWar #AmericaFirst #ATC #India #Abuse #CulturalReplacement #Moratorium #VisaFraud #Reparations #ALS214 #Deportation #IndianTechScam #H1B