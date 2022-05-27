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Fake Pandemic Target Cities Identified: Variants And Viruses Aimed At Specific States
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192 views • May 27, 2022
The Globalists will do everything they can to weaken us. Do not fear! Dr. Jane Ruby knows that Monkeypox is not a deadly illness, and shares a solution to cure it!
Watch this show now at StewPeters.com!
Watch this show now at StewPeters.com!
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