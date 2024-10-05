BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FOOTAGE RELEASED OF KENTUCKY SHERIFF SHAWN STINES ♔ YEETING JUDGE KEVIN MULLINS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
345 views • 7 months ago

NEW: Footage released of Kentucky sheriff Shawn Stines k*lling Judge Kevin Mullins after the pair had an argument in the judge's office.


Mullins and Stines had lunch together just hours before the incident.


They later met in the judge’s office where an argument unfolded.


“I was told Sheriff Stines tried to call his daughter and tried to call his daughter from the judge's phone also,” Kentucky State Police Det. Clayton Stamper said.


Stines asked Mullins for his phone and reportedly tried calling his daughter.


Seconds after seeing the judge's phone, Stines got up and began sh**ting.


A Kentucky State Police spokesperson says the agency is investigating the sh**ting but has not identified a possible motive.


Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1842234740834709556


The (((homosexual banking mafia))'s worldwide child sex trafficking ring operates under your very noses...but VfB knows that you can smell what they're cooking

Keywords
multi pronged offensiveyeetedjudge kevin mullinssheriff shawn mickey stineskidnapping threat
