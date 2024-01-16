Biden Betrays Taiwan

To Watch Full Episode and to watch live Every Saturday ! Go here ! - https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7/Mikeinthenight542:3
Taiwan Election and U.S. Position: Mike reports on the recent development where Joe Biden stated that the U.S. does not support Taiwan's independence. The U.S. congratulated Taiwan's president-elect, William Lai Ching-te, but also aimed to reassure Beijing.
Prediction from November 4, 2020: Mike refers back to a statement he made on November 4, 2020, immediately after the Biden selection. He outlined his theories and predictions for the Biden administration.
Anticipated U.S.-China Relations under Biden: Mike predicted that the Biden administration would announce non-interference with China's politics and trade. There would be an apology for the tariffs and turbulence created by the previous administration.
Taiwan's Future: In line with his earlier prediction, Mike emphasizes that under the Biden administration, Taiwan might face challenges, and there's a suggestion of the U.S. no longer supporting Taiwan's independence.
These points highlight Mike Martins' perspective on the potential impact of the Biden administration on U.S.-China relations and specifically its stance on Taiwan's independence.
