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It's just a mask. Come-on, what could go wrong?
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69 views • October 13, 2020
We all know nobody in places of power would ever lie to us. It's for our own good, really. Nothing could possibly go wrong. It's just a vaccine. Everybody knows all vaccines are 100% safe, really. Trust us. Don't be a jerk. Start lining up now for your warp speed vaccine. Nothing bad will come of it, really. it's for the greater good.
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