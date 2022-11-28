Cannabis Packaging Technology

What was cannabis' biggest challenge? How to preserve and protect this delicate flower.
General packaging technology at the time was developed for low-cost items, such as jelly beans and pretzels.
Cannabis flower, with its high value to weight ratio and delicate nature, presented unique challenges.
Namely, how to move the flower without damage to its beauty or loss of trichomes. It was with this purpose they set out to develop equipment mindful of these unique characteristics.
Green Vault Systems now have over 100 systems in the field.
A milestone that firmly validates the quality and precision they put into every delivery. With several repeat clients, as well as some clients who have decided to exclusively use GVS equipment, it’s clear that their system designs and our dedication to helping their clients succeed was the correct mission to undertake.
Guests:
Arnar Olgeirsson, VP & Co-Founder at Green Vault Systems LLC
https://www.linkedin.com/in/arnar-olgeirsson-b62223110
Lise Bernard, Director - Sales and Commercial Business at Green Vault Systems
https://www.linkedin.com/in/lise-bernard-5922a0115
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
The #TalkingHedge...
https://youtu.be/HXuPTuoGsl8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.