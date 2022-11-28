Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Cannabis Packaging Technology
20 views
channel image
The Talking Hedge
Published Yesterday |

What was cannabis' biggest challenge? How to preserve and protect this delicate flower.


General packaging technology at the time was developed for low-cost items, such as jelly beans and pretzels.


Cannabis flower, with its high value to weight ratio and delicate nature, presented unique challenges.


Namely, how to move the flower without damage to its beauty or loss of trichomes. It was with this purpose they set out to develop equipment mindful of these unique characteristics.


Green Vault Systems now have over 100 systems in the field.


A milestone that firmly validates the quality and precision they put into every delivery. With several repeat clients, as well as some clients who have decided to exclusively use GVS equipment, it’s clear that their system designs and our dedication to helping their clients succeed was the correct mission to undertake.


Guests:

Arnar Olgeirsson, VP & Co-Founder at Green Vault Systems LLC

https://www.linkedin.com/in/arnar-olgeirsson-b62223110

Lise Bernard, Director - Sales and Commercial Business at Green Vault Systems

https://www.linkedin.com/in/lise-bernard-5922a0115


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/


The #TalkingHedge...

https://youtu.be/HXuPTuoGsl8

Keywords
cannabisautomationmarijuana

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket