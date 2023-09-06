Create New Account
COLLATERAL DAMAGE
Far Right News
Published Yesterday

Julian A. tells us the dangerous police state we are currently in and all the data collection and illegal spying the government is doing on citizens. In addition, some very interesting video on Anthony Weiners laptop hidden in a folder called, "clinton"

Keywords
evilunwarnwofraudlaptop

