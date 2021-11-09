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Spirit and Truth
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2 views • November 09, 2021
Spirit and Truth [2018] is meant to be a companion piece for the previous episode of Yahweh's Truth titled "What is Pentecost?" Are the majority of professing Christians correct? Is all sin equal in the eyes of God? This upbeat sermon aired on Worldwide Christian shortwave Radio being mostly preached from John's Gospel and answers two questions for Israel's people; "Who is the Holy Spirit?" and "What is truth?"
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