Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Spring Equinox 2023 Astrological Chakra Positions
256 views
channel image
11Lavette11
Published 18 hours ago |

Time to look at the astrological chakra positions for the equinox . I also have a kitty update and again i am asking for coupons for cat food if you have any to spare i would be grateful , every penny counts when you have over a dozen mouths to feed .Address below to send coupons .

Great links below !


Stellarium link it's free

 http://www.stellarium.org/


 free bitcoin faucet , free satochi every hour , bitcoin mining

https://freebitco.in/?r=6090318


Video link on how to find your cross on stellarium

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlL692D1isk&t=2s


Planetary Linguistics , learn the names of the planets

http://users.ece.northwestern.edu/~pred/TNP/nineplanets/days.html


Vedic Planetary Positions

 http://www.drikpanchang.com/tables/pl...


Word Origins Etymology

 http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?a...


alchemy website

https://www.alchemywebsite.com/


meet and greet video to connect with others in your part of the world

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFYZgT6rIA&t=7s




If my videos help you won't you help me keep making them with a donation or becoming a sponsor . I have paypal used as Money to friends and family or as a gift and Venmo too just use my email address below for both . Postal Money Orders are accepted but sorry no checks or bank instruments of any kind .


do not email me @

[email protected] ~ only good for paypal or venmo

( i am currently locked out of the email account for now , it is still good for paypal & venmo ) i will have an alternate email listed above , my PO Box is here if you need to contact me personally and or privately otherwise the comment section i do not get notifications i have to go back and look for myself so patience is required .


New Mailing Address !

Lavette Hawkins

PO Box 1261

Atoka , Oklahoma 74525


Links for the flash drive library

it is free for all


UK ANCHOR :

[email protected]


US ANCHOR :

[email protected]


US ANCHOR :

[email protected]


AUSTRALIAN ANCHOR :

 [email protected]


US ANCHOR:

[email protected]


CANADA ANCHOR

[email protected]


SWEDEN / DENMARK / FINLAND ANCHOR

[email protected]


GERMANY ANCHOR

[email protected]


US ANCHOR

 [email protected]

for mailed flash drive

cloud download location

Instructions for Downloaders

—————————————-

Send an email to [email protected], requesting a download link for the flash drive library. I will reply with a link to the books that expires in 3 days.


cloud link to library courtesy of Gina and Darryl !


How it works is people just need to send an email to.... [email protected] ........they then send you a link (link is set to expire in 3 days) and you simply download the content you want.

Keywords
kabbalahastrologyplanetsreligionrealitysymbolismfreemasonrysymbolsritualsalchemychakraslavettepalmistry

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket