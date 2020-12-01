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Ending the Ice Age and the Biblical Results |PART 1| - Barry Setterfield
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5 views • December 01, 2020
References:
Introduction to the Ice-Age - Earth Catastrophes and the Time of Job:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8JEsD4DdNU
Bible and Geology – summarizing two time clocks from the 51 to 56 minute mark:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iUWmbClu5s&;feature=youtu.be
The Bible and Time – explaining the two time clocks from the 10 to 27minute mark:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jlem8ghZeNw&;feature=youtu.be
Reviewing evidence for a 2400 BC world-wide event & References:
http://www.setterfield.org/Worldwide_Event.html
Dodwell axis tilt material and data:
http://www.setterfield.org/Dodwell/Dodwell_Manuscript_1.html
Zero Point Energy (ZPE) explanation of origin and effects:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czJW9QlRUII&;feature=youtu.be
More advanced article on ZPE & its effects:
http://www.setterfield.org/ZPE_light_time/ZPE_light_and_time.html
More Info: http://www.barrysetterfield.org
Introduction to the Ice-Age - Earth Catastrophes and the Time of Job:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r8JEsD4DdNU
Bible and Geology – summarizing two time clocks from the 51 to 56 minute mark:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_iUWmbClu5s&;feature=youtu.be
The Bible and Time – explaining the two time clocks from the 10 to 27minute mark:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jlem8ghZeNw&;feature=youtu.be
Reviewing evidence for a 2400 BC world-wide event & References:
http://www.setterfield.org/Worldwide_Event.html
Dodwell axis tilt material and data:
http://www.setterfield.org/Dodwell/Dodwell_Manuscript_1.html
Zero Point Energy (ZPE) explanation of origin and effects:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czJW9QlRUII&;feature=youtu.be
More advanced article on ZPE & its effects:
http://www.setterfield.org/ZPE_light_time/ZPE_light_and_time.html
More Info: http://www.barrysetterfield.org
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