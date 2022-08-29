How to Keep God’s Feasts at the Correct Time with the 7 Species Witnesses - Becca Biderman [ep.14]

In today’s episode, I interview Rebecca Biderman and discuss some of the common misconceptions and difficulties that we all face at some point in our journey to understand and observe the Feast Days of God’s prophetic calendar each year. It turns out that there are not one…not three…but seven witnesses that reveal the exact timing of Elohim’s calendar month-to-month, each and every single year. These witnesses are the agricultural products of the land of Israel that are found throughout key passages of the Hebrew Scriptures such as Deuteronomy 8:8. Get ready to unpack the hidden and deeper meanings inside the Word of Elohim as Becca helps you get reconnected to the land of Israel. Walk in confidence, knowing the significance of the appointed times and also by being found walking in readiness for the future events that our Father in Heaven will be completing on these exact days as revealed in His Word.





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