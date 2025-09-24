© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nicole Mitchell Sentenced to Six Months Jail for Burglary
Nicole Mitchell, former Minnesota state senator, received a six-month jail sentence with work release following her burglary conviction for breaking into her stepmother's home. She will serve probation and expressed remorse during sentencing. Stay tuned for the latest legal updates.
