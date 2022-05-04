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BREAKING Reporter Captures Drugged Babies at Texas Border
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44 views • May 04, 2022
Alex Jones Show.
Savanah Hernandez of https://banned.video/channel/sav-says joins The Alex Jones Show in-studio to break down her story exposing drugged children being smuggled at the Southern Texas border.
See her report here:
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=625472127efd276ceeee6a1e
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1387xk-breaking-reporter-captures-drugged-babies-at-texas-border.html
Savanah Hernandez of https://banned.video/channel/sav-says joins The Alex Jones Show in-studio to break down her story exposing drugged children being smuggled at the Southern Texas border.
See her report here:
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=625472127efd276ceeee6a1e
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1387xk-breaking-reporter-captures-drugged-babies-at-texas-border.html
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