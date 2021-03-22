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Tornado Damage (reason for the reset)
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50 views • March 22, 2021
This video was originally uploaded to YouTube back in August 2020. Our property was hit by a tornado. I was on the 2nd story of our house 8 1/2 months pregnant with a 2 year old in tow.
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