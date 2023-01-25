Nature’s most powerful medicinal plants: Rosemary

This popular herb is part of the mint family (Lamiaceae), and is used worldwide not only in culinary dished but also has lots of purposes.





Rosemary has been known to:

-Be rich in antioxidant compounds

-Help improve concentration & mood

-Promote eye health

-Reduce inflammation

-Improve digestion





