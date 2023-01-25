Create New Account
Nature’s most powerful medicinal plants: Rosemary
Published Yesterday |

This popular herb is part of the mint family (Lamiaceae), and is used worldwide not only in culinary dished but also has lots of purposes.


Rosemary has been known to:

-Be rich in antioxidant compounds

-Help improve concentration & mood

-Promote eye health

-Reduce inflammation

-Improve digestion


**Disclaimer: The information on this post is not intended or implied to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. All content, including text, graphics, images and information is for general information purposes only**

