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Urban Backpack Carbine
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187 views • September 11, 2021
The urban, concealed carry carbine for non-permissive, tyrannical environments.

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Chapters
0:00 Urban
1:15 Grey Man
2:40 Backpack
3:48 SU16c
7:55 Reputation
8:28 Dumb Upgrades
9:39 Sights
10:28 Grip
11:18 Improvement
12:00 Alternatives
15:08 Zipper
16:17 Bonus
Keywords
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