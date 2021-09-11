Urban Backpack Carbine

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Pot Holder
https://amzn.to/3k4933n
Paintball Condom Rental
https://amzn.to/3E4Bxln
Chrome Industries Avail Backpack
https://www.chromeindustries.com/bags/backpacks/
Chrome Industries Kursk Shoes
https://www.chromeindustries.com/product/kursk-sneaker/FW-106.html
Bell 4-Forty Helmet
https://amzn.to/390dHsA
High Viz Vest
https://amzn.to/3l7BA7a
Insulated Water Bottle
https://amzn.to/2YLXxRY
QuikClot
https://amzn.to/3noPR23
First Air Shears
https://amzn.to/3l7BjRG
Sam Splint
https://amzn.to/3EaOhH2
Pioneer Woman Paring Knife
https://amzn.to/3yZrV7H
KYOKU 3.5" Paring Knife
https://amzn.to/3z0fMkh
Tech-Sights
https://www.tech-sights.com/keltec-products/
Fluted Thread Protector
https://hughesprecision.com/product/hughes-58-long-fluted-thread-protector-for-12-28-fits-rifles-barrel-parts/
Ed Calderon Interview
https://youtu.be/cVaWsrC-aUs
Mountain Bike
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/4dad44b9-dc5a-4e08-9835-e8327fad9ca6
Chapters
0:00 Urban
1:15 Grey Man
2:40 Backpack
3:48 SU16c
7:55 Reputation
8:28 Dumb Upgrades
9:39 Sights
10:28 Grip
11:18 Improvement
12:00 Alternatives
15:08 Zipper
16:17 Bonus